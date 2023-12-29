Coronavirus-related hospital visits on the rise, says Virginia Department of Health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There has been an increase in hospital visits for the coronavirus over the last four weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“We want to make sure that everyone in our community has that opportunity to be healthy, especially as we kick off 2024,” Jason Elliott with the Blue Ridge Health District said Friday, December 29.

Elliott says it isn’t uncommon to see COVID-19 cases rise during the holidays.

“Around this time of year, you know, we love to spend time with our loved ones, we get really close, and a lot of times that means that we may see an increase in respiratory illnesses, like COVID, 19 or the flu,” Elliott said.

VDH says nearly 4% of inpatient beds were in use for COVID-19 in the week ending December 23. That is nearly double what it was around the same time in October.

It also shows hospitalization rates in and around Albemarle County are low.

However, Elliott says it is best to stay on top of any symptoms.

A lot of times we fall into this trap that there are only certain times of the year that we can get sick, and more importantly, that there are only certain times of the year that we can do things to stay healthy when it comes to health. Every day and every season is the perfect time to be healthy,” he said.

