Community Investment Collaborative reaches $1M goal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Investment Collaborative says it invested $1 million into the community through mircoloans to small businesses in 2023.

CIC says this is double the amount given in 2022.

“We set a big goal for the year to get there, and we’re incredibly excited to have made it,” CIC President Stephen Davis said Friday, December 29.

Hitting the million-dollar goal helped CIC to cross a $4 million mark in lifetime lending.

CIC says these investments help businesses in the area grow. It hopes 2024′s investments will be even higher.

