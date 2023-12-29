Community Investment Collaborative reaches $1M goal
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Investment Collaborative says it invested $1 million into the community through mircoloans to small businesses in 2023.
CIC says this is double the amount given in 2022.
“We set a big goal for the year to get there, and we’re incredibly excited to have made it,” CIC President Stephen Davis said Friday, December 29.
Hitting the million-dollar goal helped CIC to cross a $4 million mark in lifetime lending.
CIC says these investments help businesses in the area grow. It hopes 2024′s investments will be even higher.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.