Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Community Investment Collaborative reaches $1M goal

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Unsplash)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Investment Collaborative says it invested $1 million into the community through mircoloans to small businesses in 2023.

CIC says this is double the amount given in 2022.

“We set a big goal for the year to get there, and we’re incredibly excited to have made it,” CIC President Stephen Davis said Friday, December 29.

Hitting the million-dollar goal helped CIC to cross a $4 million mark in lifetime lending.

CIC says these investments help businesses in the area grow. It hopes 2024′s investments will be even higher.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Elderly Albemarle man charged with 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

A Bald Eagle sits in front of a sign at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro. (FILE)
Record number of patients admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia
Charlottesville Parks & Rec
Charlottesville Parks & Rec. facilities closed for New Year's holiday
Sign for Hardy Drive in Charlottesville
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in Hardy Drive area
(STOCK)
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings