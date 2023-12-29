Clouds Back, Cooler and Some Showers Develop by Friday PM. Seasonable Final Days of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy Friday, cooler and more seasonable with some showers developing by afternoon. The rain showers will carry into early Friday night, before tapering off. The Blue Ridge Mountain and Shenandoah Valley could see the rain mix with and change to some snow showers, before ending. Little if any snow accumulation expected.

Rain amounts, generally under a quarter inch.

The holiday weekend is shaping up dry with seasonable temperatures. Breezy Saturday with highs in the 40s to around 50. More sunshine Sunday New Year’s Eve. Sunday night, temperatures in the 30s by Midnight. Keep checking back for more updates on the New Year’s Even Day forecast, here and on the Storm Team 29 Weather app.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, chilly. Lows 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Some showers by afternoon into the evening. Mountains and Valley could see some snow showers, before ending. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, breezy, chilly. Highs 45-50. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday - New Year’s Eve: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Night - Partly cloudy, chilly lows in the 30s.

New Year’s Day - Monday: Partly sunny. Highs 45-50. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs 45-50. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 40s to near 50.

