Charlottesville police investigating shooting in Hardy Drive area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in the city.

CPD says officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. Friday, December 29, for a report of shots fired.

Authorities say two homes were struck by bullets, though there are no injuries reported.

The department says people should expect a police presence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 434 977-3280 or CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

