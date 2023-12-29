Advertise With Us
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in Hardy Drive area

Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
By WVIR 29News
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in the city.

CPD says officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. Friday, December 29, for a report of shots fired.

Authorities say two homes were struck by bullets, though there are no injuries reported.

The department says people should expect a police presence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 434 977-3280 or CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

