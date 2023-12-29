Charlottesville Parks & Rec. facilities closed for New Year's holiday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All Charlottesville Parks & Recreation facilities will have special operating hours for the New Year’s holiday.

All facilities will be closed Sunday, December 31, and Monday, January 1.

It will resume operations Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Charlottesville Parks & Rec says it hopes you have a safe and joyful 2024.

