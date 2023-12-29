Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Parks & Rec. facilities closed for New Year's holiday

Charlottesville Parks & Rec
By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All Charlottesville Parks & Recreation facilities will have special operating hours for the New Year’s holiday.

All facilities will be closed Sunday, December 31, and Monday, January 1.

It will resume operations Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Charlottesville Parks & Rec says it hopes you have a safe and joyful 2024.

