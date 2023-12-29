Charlottesville hopes new zoning code leads to fewer cars on the road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s new zoning code encourages population density, but that’ll also mean more people trying to get around the city.

“This zoning code will provide housing close to jobs, close to places to spend your money, and go out to restaurants,” Transportation Planning Manager Ben Chambers said.

The updated code allows for more mixed-use neighborhoods, meaning more possibilities for different kinds of buildings and housing.

“That’s going to require a different kind of transportation than we’ve been used to with our previous zoning code,” Chambers said.

He says a building is no longer going to oriented towards parking.

“Now the design standards make it oriented towards the pedestrian sphere so that people can get in and out of the front door and straight into a sidewalk,” Chambers said.

Charlottesville is hoping more people will be walking, biking, and taking the bus instead of driving.

The Community Climate Collaborative believes there are too many people driving.

“Doesn’t matter what you do for a living or what you care about, you probably use a vehicle to transport,” Caetano de Campos Lopes with C3 said. “For buses to be a real climate solution, they need to have more riders inside.”

C3 agrees with the city that the new code could help change that.

“You’re going to be more likely to have a small grocery store that’s three blocks from your home. You’re going to have a pharmacy that’s walking distance from your home,” de Campos Lopes said.

