Yancey School Community Center open to elementary students during break

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Yancey School Community Center opened its doors to elementary school students over winter break.

This is the first year of Holiday Rec at YSCC. The open gym days are a way for kids to burn off some energy.

“Kids can come out and play during the holiday season while they’re out for two weeks,” Ashley Garnett with Albemarle County Parks & Recreation said Thursday, December 28.

Garnett says the idea of using YSCC for this started when they stumbled on some toys.

“We were down here to clean out the closet one day and we found all this stuff that kids can play with. So we talked to Parks & Rec about opening a rec time for the kids,” she said.

Garnett says she hopes to make Holiday Rec days annual.

“It definitely gets them away from screen time throughout the day during the holidays, and they have time to come out and play and get some exercise,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.