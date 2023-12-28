Advertise With Us
Virginia State Police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WWBT)
By WVIR 29News
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle, fatal crash in Rockingham County.

VSP announced Thursday, December 28, that the crash happened on Daphna Road, near Zion Church Road, around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. A 2007 Honda Civic ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the other side of the road, and collided with an embankment before it overturned.

Authorities say the driver, 24-year-old Mckayla B. Miller of Rockingham, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.

