Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Virginia State Police investigating fatal Rockingham County crash

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WWBT)
By WVIR 29News
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police says it is investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day in Rockingham County.

VSP announced Thursday, December 28, that the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Monday on Route 11, near Smithland Road. A 2015 Subaru Legacy crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2004 GMC Envoy. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway.

Investigators say the driver of the Subaru, 22-year-old Garcia F. Hernandez of Rockingham, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Hernandez suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the GMC, 24-year-old Jorge A. Castaneda-Rosales of Timberville, is said to have suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities say an adult female passenger in the GMC also suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seat belt, too.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Roderick Carroll
Former Petersburg Schools employee charged with sex crimes involving student
Sentara RMH
Impacts of Seasonal Affective Disorder
Lobby of the new Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation facility.
Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation opens new facility
Some fans calling it a late Christmas present for them as Virginia Tech took home the win...
Virginia Tech and fans celebrate Hokies win against Tulane