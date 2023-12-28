Virginia State Police investigating fatal Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police says it is investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day in Rockingham County.

VSP announced Thursday, December 28, that the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Monday on Route 11, near Smithland Road. A 2015 Subaru Legacy crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2004 GMC Envoy. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway.

Investigators say the driver of the Subaru, 22-year-old Garcia F. Hernandez of Rockingham, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Hernandez suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the GMC, 24-year-old Jorge A. Castaneda-Rosales of Timberville, is said to have suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities say an adult female passenger in the GMC also suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seat belt, too.

