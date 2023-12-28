UVA beats Morgan State 79-44 finishing non-conference play at 10-2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reece Beekman had a game-high 17 points and a game-high seven assists leading Virginia to a 79-44 win over Morgan State Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia led by 27 at halftime and led by at least 19 points the rest of the way.

Andrew Rohde, Jake Groves and Leon Bond III each added 10 points.

Virginia completes non-conference play with a record of 10-2.

Here are some other notes from a UVA basketball media release:

Team Notes

• Virginia (10-2, 1-0 ACC) is 8-0 at John Paul Jones Arena

• UVA used a 17-1 run to gain a 41-13 lead

• UVA shot 52.9 percent en route to a 43-16 halftime lead

• UVA is 113-2, including a 4-0 mark in 2023-24, when limiting foes to fewer then 50 points during the Tony Bennett era

• Virginia is 163-11 all-time when scoring 70 or more points under Bennett

• UVA is 6-0 when scoring 70 or more points in 2023-24

• UVA forced one shot clock violation (8 total)

• UVA had 20 stocks (13 steals and seven blocked shots)

• UVA out-rebounded Morgan State 39-33 and owned a 28-5 advantage in bench points

Series Notes

• UVA 5-0 all-time against Morgan State

• UVA has limited Morgan State to 48 or fewer points in the last three meetings

• UVA is 23-0 all-time vs. current Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foes (2-0 in 2023-24)

• UVA is 16-0 vs. MEAC opponents under Tony Bennett

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Reece Beekman (17), Jake Groves (10), Andrew Rohde (10), Leon Bond III (10)

• Jordan Minor tied a season high with six points

• Beekman reached double figures for the 38th time

• Groves reached double figures for the 31st time (5th at UVA)

• Rohde reached double figures for the 31st time (3rd at UVA)

• Bond reached double figures for the fourth time

• Beekman made his 99th career start

• Beekman (1 steal) is tied for third on UVA’s all-time steals list with 189

• Rohde recorded his 600th career point (603 total)

• Rohde added a season-high three steals

• Ryan Dunn had a game-high 10 rebounds

• Dante Harris missed his sixth straight game with an ankle injury

