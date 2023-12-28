Advertise With Us
Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation opens new facility

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation moved into its new facility on December 1.

Director Jered Hoover said While they have been operating at the new facility and doing business as usual, on January 2, the facility will open its doors for the membership portion of the facility.

Once it was brought to his attention that Valley Health was vacating the building the ball started rolling with negotiations, said Hoover. “All of the departments in the county that have a foot in this matter came together,” said Hoover. Planning went from around early February to October with everyone involved with this move.

”The biggest thing we had to face every day before moving here was where do we do business, where do we hold classes. Whether it be a Moose Lodge, a parking lot, or a corner in a house,” said Hoover.

Hoover said they now have a place where they feel like they can provide a quality service to its citizens. “We are big on quality of life, it is a big component of what we do and offering a variety of services for our citizens,” said Hoover.

They moved from an office space to a recreational type center and the first month has been great in this new facility, said Hoover.

“A lot of departments came together, which I think is a true testament to our county and what our departments do together. Here we are, we are a little shy of a week away from opening up what I always dreamed of,” said Hoover.

