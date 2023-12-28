Scottsville-area fire fighters win decoration competition

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A station has been crowned Best Holiday Lights in Albemarle County Fire Rescue’s competition.

More than 5,000 people voted between the nine fire and rescue stations. The Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department received about 56% of those votes.

SVFD says it has been putting lights up for a while, but this year the team went all out, and the community responded.

“We kept putting the link out, and every time we put it out, we jumped up in votes,” Timmy Cersley said Thursday, December 28.

ACFR says it plans to host another competition next year.

