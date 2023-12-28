Advertise With Us
Sale of recreational marijuana appears unlikely in Virginia

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The start of the new year was also supposed to be the start of recreational marijuana sales in Virginia.

The plan was originally delayed when the General Assembly first legalized cannabis in 2021.

Proposed bills aimed at regulating state sales failed in 2022, and again this year.

Currently, there is no legal way for adults to purchase marijuana for recreational use in the commonwealth.

One of the big changes happening that’ll take place starting in 2024 is that all cannabis programs will be through the Cannabis Control Board.

