Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Reservations for New Year’s Eve filling up at Charlottesville restaurant

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you are planning on dining out on New Year’s Eve, reservations are filling up at some restaurants.

Petit Pois and Fleurie are sister restaurants on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

This year, Petit Pois will be closed on New Year’s Eve, but Fleurie will be open. It already has tables booked up, and staff say they are expecting another year with a full house.

The restaurant will offer a pre-fixe menu on New Year’s Eve and reservations can be made online.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

(STOCK)
Sale of recreational marijuana appears unlikely in Virginia
Puppies at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (FILE)
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA in favor of database to track animal cruelty
(STOCK)
Scottsville-area fire fighters win decoration competition
Albemarle County Parks And Recreation (FILE)
Yancey School Community Center open to elementary students during break
Albemarle County seal (FILE)
Albemarle may set up speed cameras around schools, works zones in 2024