Reservations for New Year’s Eve filling up at Charlottesville restaurant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you are planning on dining out on New Year’s Eve, reservations are filling up at some restaurants.

Petit Pois and Fleurie are sister restaurants on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

This year, Petit Pois will be closed on New Year’s Eve, but Fleurie will be open. It already has tables booked up, and staff say they are expecting another year with a full house.

The restaurant will offer a pre-fixe menu on New Year’s Eve and reservations can be made online.

