New leadership starting soon at Jaunt

Jaunt bus
Jaunt bus(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A change in leadership is coming to the Jaunt Public Transit System.

Newly-appointed interim-CEO Mike Murphy is set to start January 2, 2024. This is following Ted Rieck’s resignation announcement after years of leading Jaunt.

Murphy is no stranger to the area: Before accepting this position, he served as the Albemarle County representative on Jaunt’s Board.

Murphy says he wants to make sure his employees feel valued.

“My focus is first on how to support the team here to do the great work they do in the community,” he said.

