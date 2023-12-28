Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

A mix of clouds and sun, near 60

Rain showers, mixing with snow showers for some
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We ’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the afternoon. An approaching disturbance from the west will spread clouds and eventually rain showers later Friday. Higher elevations and the Shenandoah Valley can expect to see snow showers develop later at night. Not much accumulation is expected, however, there may be a little on untreated surfaces. Conditions clear for the weekend with sunshine and upper 40s to low 50s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, pm rain showers, Valley snow showers, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Drying trend, with above normal temperatures
Dry and Sunny Thursday Before More Friday Showers
Sunny Thursday
A brief day of milder drier weather
Rain and snow shower risk Friday.
Soaking rain Wednesday, nicer Thursday and rain/snow chance Friday