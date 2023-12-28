A mix of clouds and sun, near 60

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We ’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the afternoon. An approaching disturbance from the west will spread clouds and eventually rain showers later Friday. Higher elevations and the Shenandoah Valley can expect to see snow showers develop later at night. Not much accumulation is expected, however, there may be a little on untreated surfaces. Conditions clear for the weekend with sunshine and upper 40s to low 50s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, pm rain showers, Valley snow showers, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.