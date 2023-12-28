Impacts of Seasonal Affective Disorder

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) It is not uncommon for people to experience Seasonal Affective Disorder, especially in the Winter months.

Brooklyn Sites, MA, LMHP-R EAP Onsite Clinician for Sentara RMH said a lot of the causes and triggers can be due to reduced sunlight in the Fall and Winter. People can start to notice that change after the holiday season.

“We are excited about the holidays, getting ready for the holidays in November and December. Everything kind of just goes away in January and February. That is really when people start to notice that,” said Sites.

The lack of sunlight disrupts your body’s internal clock and reduces your Serotonin, a brain chemical that impacts your mood, said Sites.

Feeling depressed most of the day, losing interest in activities, and sleep issues are some of the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder, said Sites. “The earlier you can get sunlight and get outside the better. Making your environment sunnier and brighter so opening the blinds, sitting by a window and getting as much natural sunlight as possible is going to be helpful,” said Sites.

Sites said getting regular exercise can help manage stress and anxiety as well as maintaining a regular sleep schedule. She said Seasonal Affective Disorder is common and it takes strength to reach out for help.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.