How to protect your valuables and vehicles from thieves

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County reported more car break-ins during the holiday season.

According to the Bureau of Justice, robbery and larceny crimes increased around the country by approximately 20% during December in years past. In Augusta County, porch pirates and robberies are less frequent, but the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said more people report things missing from their vehicles.

Lt. James Snyder, Patrol Commander for ACSO, said people often report these crimes as vehicle break-ins, but the assailant only opened an unlocked car. The person reporting the crime would have stuff stolen, but no damage was sustained to their vehicle. He said these calls have a “significant” increase around the holiday season, and said it’s best to move anything important/valuable into the home.

“Any kind of cash or change, things like that, we encourage people not to leave those in their car,” Snyder said. “If you do have to leave those in your car, if you can put it in the trunk or put it somewhere where it can’t be seen.”

Thieves who are looking for things to steal from cars often hop from one car to the next. Rather than breaking the windows, Snyder said the assailants save time by checking every door in hopes some are unlocked and vulnerable. He emphasized the importance of reporting suspicious activities since it could help preserve someone’s prized possession.

“You know the neighborhood better than we do so if it doesn’t look right to you it probably isn’t. If it is a simple mistake, we can at least verify and make sure somebody’s not doing something they are not supposed to be doing,” Snyder said.

In Augusta County, there have been 81 reported larcenies in 2023, compared to 100 in 2022. Snyder said common items stolen include jewelry, purses and other valuable-looking items. However, any item left in a car can be stolen or considered valuable to someone else. In Dec. 2023, a Mt. Sydney man was arrested after allegedly taking firearms from unlocked vehicles and ultimately dumped them in a river.

