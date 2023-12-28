Advertise With Us
Drying trend, with above normal temperatures

Late week rain and snow showers
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a rather foggy start. Allow plenty of extra time when heading out this morning. Once the fog lifts, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, and above normal temperatures. A southwest wind is expected to warm conditions into the upper 50s, to near 60 this afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a disturbance to our west. Most locations will see rain showers develop later Friday, with the Shenandoah Valley and higher elevations seeing light snow showers. The last weekend of the year will feature dry conditions, and slightly above normal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, mix of clouds & sun, High: around 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, pm rain showers, Valley snow showers, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

New Years Day: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

