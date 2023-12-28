Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA in favor of database to track animal cruelty

Puppies at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (FILE)
Puppies at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is set to join other Virginia shelters and rescue groups in fighting animal cruelty.

24th District Delegate Ellen Campbell is sponsoring a bill that would establish a database to help with background checks on potential pet adopters.

“It’s really beneficial for organizations like ourselves to where we have this database so that we can safely place animals into homes,” Dani Tiegien with CASPCA said Thursday, December 28. “We can just quickly be like, “OK, we’re going to place the animal into this home,’ or, ‘No, we’re going to stop this in its tracks.’”

Supporters of this proposed legislation are asked to contact your local delegate and senator.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

