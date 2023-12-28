Advertise With Us
Albemarle may set up speed cameras around schools, works zones in 2024

Albemarle County seal (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is looking at adding speed cameras to get drivers to slow down around schools and work zones.

The ideas was introduced to the Board of Supervisors back in August with the goal of reducing accidents in high-volume areas.

“This is something that is really needed to keep our residents safe,” Supervisor Bea Lapisto-Kirttley said Thursday, December 28. “We are making good progress. The Albemarle County Police Department is working with a vendor - maybe one or two vendors - to be able to install this photo-speed cameras, collect the fines.”

Lapisto-Kirtley says it is just a matter of time before the county can get to work.

“Once that happens, then that gives us enough time or gives a police department enough time to install the cameras, and also for us to educate the residents,” the supervisor said.

She says the Board of Supervisors is also introducing another piece of legislation what would allow the county to add cameras to some rural roads.

“It’s a long process just to be able to get this in place,” the supervisor said. “This will save lives.”

Lapisto-Kirtley hopes the cameras will be installed in school zones sometime in 2024.

