Virginia Tech beats Tulane 41-20 in Military Bowl

Hokies win Military Bowl
Hokies win Military Bowl(wvir)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech rushed for a school bowl record 362 yards in beating No. 23 Tulane Wednesday in the Military Bowl in Annapolis 41-20.

Tech quarterback Kyron Drones accounted for three touchdowns and had a career-high 176 yards rushing.

Tech led 17-10 at halftime, before outscoring Tulane 24-10 in the second half.

The Hokies finish the season with a record of 7-6.

