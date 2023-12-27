Soaking rain Wednesday, nicer Thursday and rain/snow chance Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rainy conditions will continue on this Wednesday. You’ll need your rain coat, umbrella or poncho through this evening.

The rain will be moderate to briefly heavy at times. Showers will exit to the northeast this evening.

Rain exits to the northeast Wednesday evening. (WVIR 29News)

Areas of dense fog today and tonight. Especially over the higher elevations.

Thursday will be briefly milder and drier.

Tracking a weak weather disturbance arriving Friday. This will be remnants of the central Plains Christmas blizzard. It will bring central Virginia a few chilly rain showers. Some wet snow possible over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Mostly melting snowflakes over the Shenandoah Valley with above freezing temperatures. Perhaps a little accumulation across the Blue Ridge.

A little rain and even snow showers possible Friday. (WVIR 29News)

Trending drier and seasonable for New Year’s Weekend and New Year’s Day.

Wednesday forecast: Rainy with areas of fog. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Light north breeze.

Wednesday night: Showers move away. Mostly cloudy with some fog. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Near calm wind.

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Drier and milder. Afternoon highs reaching 55 to 60 degrees. Light southwest wind. Lows of 35 to 40 degrees.

Friday: A few rain showers over central Virginia. Rain and snow showers for the Shenandoah Valley. Snow showers for the Blue Ridge Mountains. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High near 50 degrees. Lows in the frosty 20s.

New Year’s Eve, Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 50 degrees. Low 30 degrees.

New Year’s Day, Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the seasonable 40s.

