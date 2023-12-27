Advertise With Us
‘Remain calm and think’: Resident urges people to stay alert for phone scams

Anonymous Henrico Resident: “The whole idea of the phone call is to get you in such distress you’re not thinking clearly.”
A Henrico resident is warning people to stay alert and aware of potential phone scams after almost falling victim to one days before Christmas.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico resident is warning people to stay alert and aware of potential phone scams after almost falling victim to one days before Christmas.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to 12 On Your Side about a phone call he received at work on Dec. 22 from someone impersonating his daughter.

“That she had been in an accident, her nose had been broken, and she had been arrested because she was using her phone, and the phone call was coming from a police officer, who then got on the phone and explained the situation,” the resident told 12 On Your Side. “The original phone call was so authentic. It was like from an accident scene, there was sirens going off.”

During the phone call, the resident was also passed along to someone claiming to be a public defender.

“Introduced himself, it sounded very convincing,” said the resident. “If she was going to be incarcerated, I could bail her out.”

During this exchange, the person claiming to be the public defender told the resident and his family the bail was set at $15,000, but later reduced to $5,000.

“This person called my wife back and said they’re going to send a carrier to come get the money and that will speed up the process,” said the resident.

Before sending the money, the resident heard back from his daughter and found out this was all a scam.

“I was very angry, of course. Embarrassed, you know.” said the resident. “I felt bad because I fell for the scam and got other people involved and got them all upset, ruined their day as well.”

The Better Business Bureau warns this is one of the several types of imposter scams people need to be aware of.

To avoid these scams, the BBB urges people to stay calm, resist the urge to act immediately, and verify the information with a loved one or friend before sending any money.

“There was plenty of red flags, but you just have to remain calm and think,” said the Henrico resident.

Tips this resident echoes to make sure people don’t fall victim to scammers on the other line.

“If they get some kind of a phone call like that, that they need to follow up,” said the Henrico resident. “All I needed to do was call my daughter, but the whole idea of the phone call is to get you in such distress you’re not thinking clearly.”

For more information and tips on how to avoid impersonation scams, you can visit the Better Business Bureau’s website by clicking here.

