Petersburg schools former employee charged with sex crimes involving student

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg police have arrested a school employee in an indecent liberties case that happened earlier this month.

Police say they arrested Roderick Caroll in connection to a Dec. 14 incident reportedly involving a student at Vernon John Middle School.

Carroll was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child. He posted a $10,000 bond and is now walking free.

He is listed as the Residency Compliance Officer on the Petersburg Public School’s website. However, PCPS says in a statement Carroll is a former employee.

