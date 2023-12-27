Advertise With Us
Petersburg schools former employee charged with sex crimes involving student

Roderick Carroll was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg police have arrested a school employee in an indecent liberties case that happened earlier this month.

Police say they arrested Roderick Caroll in connection to a Dec. 14 incident reportedly involving a student at Vernon John Middle School.

Carroll was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child. He posted a $10,000 bond and is now walking free.

He is listed as the Residency Compliance Officer on the Petersburg Public School’s website. However, PCPS says in a statement Carroll is a former employee.

