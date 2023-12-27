Natalie Oschrin ready to take seat on Charlottesville City Council

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Natalie Oschrin, the newest member of Charlottesville City Council, will be taking her seat in City Hall next month.

Oschrin is joining City Council at a time when there is going to be a lot of change in Charlottesville, such as the new zoning code.

She says improving transit is at the top of her agenda: “We need to make sure that there’s an opportunity for people to get around via more traditional forms of transportation - pedestrians, bikes, and buses - to make sure that not everyone is on the road in a car,” Oschrin said Wednesday, December 27.

The incoming councilor says bicycle, pedestrian, and bus infrastructure is necessary to handle the increase in density the city is going to see.

“That is kind of the next big thing to fit in with the up zone,” she said.

Oschrin will be the only new member of the five-person council. She says her stance often aligns with the other four on most issues.

“We are moving in the same direction together,” she said. “There’s a lot of great projects that I’m looking forward to.”

When the inevitable disagreements arise, Oschrin says she is going to stand strong on a few key issues: “I’m going to keep pushing to make sure that we don’t compromise on things that we must do,” she said.

Oschrin will be replacing Councilor Leah Puryear.

City Council is scheduled to meet January 2, 2024.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.