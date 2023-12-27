Advertise With Us
Grants from Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital going to dozens of Charlottesville-area groups

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas is over, but it is still the season of giving for Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

SMJH announced Wednesday, December 27, its latest list of recipients for the Sentara Care grant cycle.

“We are so proud to be able to share this type of funding with the communities that we serve,” SMJH President Rita Bunch said Wednesday.

Bunch says the hospital is always looking for ways to address social health issues and increase access to care.

“Through Sentara Cares, we were able to fund 44 organizations within our communities,” the president said.

Some organizations in the Charlottesville area are still recovering for the coronavirus pandemic. SMJH says this funding hopes to help with that.

“This is going to help us sort of bridge some of those gaps and some of the what was missing during that time,” Bunch said.

“The mission of the 100 Black Men of Central Virginia is to close the achievement gap for those in our community who identify as Black males. There is a an achievement gap that’s been ongoing for many years, particularly with the SOL scores,” James Watson said.

The nonprofit is completely volunteer-based, and Watson says the money from Sentara will help it fund programs designed to shape a path for young Black men in Charlottesville.

“We’re here to open up doors to help,” Watson said.

