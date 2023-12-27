Dry and Sunny Thursday Before More Friday Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soggy following to Christmas, we’ll have a brief reprieve on Thursday with milder and drier conditions. We’ll start of mostly cloudy with sun making an appearance as the day progresses. With more sun, also expect to feel nice temperatures closer to 60 degrees. Into Friday, tracking another round or showers that will bring less than half an inch of rainfall. Into the weekend and next year, expect beautiful weather. We’ll only be sticking to the mid 40′s and low 50′s, but conditions will be dry and sunny as you step into 2024. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Rain exits, cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40′s.

Thursday: Mild and drier. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

Friday: Few showers and cooler. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Cooler and sunny. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

New Years Eve & New Years Day: Nice and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s to low 50′s. Lows in the mid to upper 20′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 40′s to low 50′s.

