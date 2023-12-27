Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-area Salvation Army may not reach funding goal

Salvation Army in Charlottesville (FILE)
Salvation Army in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army of Charlottesville says its Kettle Campaign is coming up short this holiday season, but there’s still time to donate.

The organization hopes to reach $110,000 by the end of the year.

The Salvation Army say its currently about $17,000 short.

Jim Battaglia with Charlottesville Salvation Army says any amount donated will support the needs of the less fortunate.

“One-hundred percent of this money goes to shelter services and social services and the programs that we offer. It also goes to feeding 24/7-365 days a year, three meals a day. We feed our clients, our residents, and the community,” Battaglia said Wednesday, December 27.

Battaglia says it’s likely this year’s goal was not met due to a lack of volunteers.

You can make a year-end, tax-deductible donation in the next few days, or click here to volunteer.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

