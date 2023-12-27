Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA hopes to raise $50K before end of December


(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is looking to raise $50,000 by the end of this year. The shelter just kicked off its 50k in 5 Days campaign.

Sierra Stevens with CASPCA says money raised will go towards basic care for animals

“That will go towards just bettering the lives of these animals while they’re awaiting their forever homes,” Stevens said Wednesday, December 27.

CASPCA says it has around 200 animals in its care, and Stevens says the costs for each one adds up.

“It costs about $25 for us to microchip one animal. Space can range from $100-to-$200, based on whether it’s a dog or a cat, and obviously those vaccines can range from $25 to $50,” Stevens said.

Stevens says $50,000 will last the CASPCA a little more than three weeks: “Just basic care, not including any advanced medical needs, special diet, food, and things like that,” she said.

CASPCA says it has so far raised $1,300.

Click here to donate.

