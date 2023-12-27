Barber shop offering free haircuts to Charlottesville students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The House of Cuts Barber Studio is offering free haircuts for all students who attend Buford Middle School or Charlottesville High School.

The barbers say the studio is open for students to come freshen up and hangout while they are out of school.

“Some of the kids aren’t in the best financial situations here in Charlottesville. So just being able to provide for free haircuts and help them out just to look and feel a little bit better,” Dannie Meyers said Wednesday, December 27.

The program is part of House of Cuts partnership with 100 Black Men of Central Virginia.

The offer lasts until December 31.

