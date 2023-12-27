Augusta County pursuit ends in arrest

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Churchville man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Augusta County, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

In the press release, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said a call came in on Tuesday, Dec. 26 from Sheriff Donald Smith asking for help stopping a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle was reportedly owned by Sheriff Smith and was occupied by 41-year-old Ronald William Smith, who the ACSO said is the brother of Sheriff Donald Smith, and the vehicle is described as a red 2000 International, single axle semi-tractor with a goose neck trailer attached, according to the ACSO.

An attempt was made by Sheriff Smith to stop the vehicle on Churchville Avenue, but the ACSO said the attempt was unsuccessful and the pursuit continued. Deputies tried to use tire deflation devices to stop the pursuit, but the ACSO said those attempts did not work. According to the ACSO, Ronald Smith drove into the parking lot at Clymore Elementary School and reportedly rammed a deputy’s vehicle intentionally, and tried to pin a second deputy’s vehicle between the stolen truck and trailer.

The ACSO said tire deflation devices were used again to disable the stolen vehicle, and a K-9 was reportedly deployed to take Ronald Smith into custody, but was also unsuccessful. According to the ACSO, Ronald Smith did not comply with commands, and reportedly shouldered a hay spear like a long rifle but deputies determined it wasn’t a rifle but was a piece of metal.

Eventually, Ronald Smith was taken into custody without incident, and the ACSO said Ronald Smith was taken to Augusta Health with injuries from the K-9 and was later released.

Ronald Smith was charged with the following, according to the ACSO:

18.2-460, Obstruction of Justice

2 counts of 18.2-25/18.2-31, Attempted Aggravated Murder

3 Counts of 18.2-137, Felony Destruction of Property

18.2-266- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

18.2-137. Misdemeanor Destruction of Property

46.2-817, Felony Eluding

18.2-102/46.2-390, Unauthorized Use of a vehicle

Ronald Smith is being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail.

“As your Sheriff, I am not exempt from family issues and addiction problems.” “I’m extremely grateful that no one was seriously hurt by my brother’s actions, and commend my Deputies and the Virginia State Police for ending this situation safely,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.