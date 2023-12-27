Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Augusta County pursuit ends in arrest

ACSO announces arrest after vehicle pursuit.
ACSO announces arrest after vehicle pursuit.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Churchville man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Augusta County, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

In the press release, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said a call came in on Tuesday, Dec. 26 from Sheriff Donald Smith asking for help stopping a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle was reportedly owned by Sheriff Smith and was occupied by 41-year-old Ronald William Smith, who the ACSO said is the brother of Sheriff Donald Smith, and the vehicle is described as a red 2000 International, single axle semi-tractor with a goose neck trailer attached, according to the ACSO.

An attempt was made by Sheriff Smith to stop the vehicle on Churchville Avenue, but the ACSO said the attempt was unsuccessful and the pursuit continued. Deputies tried to use tire deflation devices to stop the pursuit, but the ACSO said those attempts did not work. According to the ACSO, Ronald Smith drove into the parking lot at Clymore Elementary School and reportedly rammed a deputy’s vehicle intentionally, and tried to pin a second deputy’s vehicle between the stolen truck and trailer.

The ACSO said tire deflation devices were used again to disable the stolen vehicle, and a K-9 was reportedly deployed to take Ronald Smith into custody, but was also unsuccessful. According to the ACSO, Ronald Smith did not comply with commands, and reportedly shouldered a hay spear like a long rifle but deputies determined it wasn’t a rifle but was a piece of metal.

Eventually, Ronald Smith was taken into custody without incident, and the ACSO said Ronald Smith was taken to Augusta Health with injuries from the K-9 and was later released.

Ronald Smith was charged with the following, according to the ACSO:

  • 18.2-460, Obstruction of Justice
  • 2 counts of 18.2-25/18.2-31, Attempted Aggravated Murder
  • 3 Counts of 18.2-137, Felony Destruction of Property
  • 18.2-266- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
  • 18.2-137. Misdemeanor Destruction of Property
  • 46.2-817, Felony Eluding
  • 18.2-102/46.2-390, Unauthorized Use of a vehicle

Ronald Smith is being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail.

“As your Sheriff, I am not exempt from family issues and addiction problems.” “I’m extremely grateful that no one was seriously hurt by my brother’s actions, and commend my Deputies and the Virginia State Police for ending this situation safely,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

House of Cuts (FILE)
Barber shop offering free haircuts to Charlottesville students
(FILE)
Grants from Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital going to dozens of Charlottesville-area groups
(FILE)
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA hopes to raise $50K before end of December
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police make arrest following pursuit, hit-and-run