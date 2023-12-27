Albemarle police make arrest following pursuit, hit-and-run

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a man is in custody in connection with a chase in the area of Route 29 Tuesday, December 26.

ACPD announced Wednesday, Dec. 27, that 39-year-old Mark R. Swisher is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. He is charged with:

Felony eluding police

Felony hit-and-run (two counts)

Failure to obey a traffic signal

Driving with a suspended license

Improper registration

Fugitive from justice

The department says officers tried to stop a vehicle without a front license plate near Woodbrook Drive around 3 p.m. yesterday. Swisher reportedly did not stop, and first-responders were called out to a hit-and-run in the area of Rio Hill Shopping Center 20 minutes later. Police say Swisher was apprehended in the parking lot after he allegedly tried to run away.

ACPD says Swisher was wanted on outstanding warrants in Albemarle County, Charlottesville, and Florida.

