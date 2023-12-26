Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-64 in Louisa

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Louisa that killed a Charlottesville man.

VSP announced Tuesday, December 26, that it responded to crash at the 133.2 mile marker of Interstate 64 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. A 2019 Nissan Kicks driven by 37-year-old Aldo Jose Abello struck a deer while traveling in the left lane of I-64, disabling his vehicle. Abello activated his the hazard lights, exited the vehicle, and stood on the roadside median.

Investigators say a 2023 Subaru Forester driven by a 37-year-old-man from Virginia Beach saw the Nissan stopped in the left lane, but realized he could not stop before striking the vehicle. Also, traffic in the right lanes prevented him from changing lanes. He then swerved into the grassy median, striking Abello.

Abello was taken to UVA Medial Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

VSP says no other persons suffered any injuries.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.