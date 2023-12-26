More rain, some heavy at times

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep your umbrella and poncho near as more rain is on the way!

Cool temperatures will mainly light rain today and this evening.

A batch of heavier rain is likely late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Heavier rain likely late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (WVIR 29News)

Additional rain amounts from early Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon will range from one inch to two and a half inches.

Additional rainfall projection from early Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. (WVIR 29News)

Drier and milder Thursday. More rain showers expected Friday.

Trending dry with temperatures closer to average for New Year’s Weekend and New Year’s Day.

Tuesday: Light rain, showers and drizzle. Areas of fog. Highs in the cool upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday night: Rain with some fog. Lows steady in the mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Rain. Some will be moderate to heavy. Especially in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Drier and milder. Partly sunny. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Rain showers. High 50 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve: Mostly sunny. High 50 degrees. Low 30 degrees.

New Year’s Day, Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s.

