More Rain to Come? How to Plan for New Years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We are following up a dry and mild Christmas with plenty of rain chances through the week. As we head into tonight, expect a late push with moderate to heavy rain into Wednesday morning. Model data has conditions drying late Wednesday with a break in the weather Thursday, before another system brings in more shower chances Friday. Altogether, rainfall amounts vary up to an inch and a half, with some local higher rain amounts. Concerned about New Years? No worries! The week and year ends with dry, sunny, mild conditions. A pleasant way to step into 2024! Check back for updates.

Tonight: Rain and patchy fog. Lows in the 40′s.

Wednesday: More rain. Highs in the low to m id 50′s. Lows in the low to mid 40′s.

Thursday: Mild and dry. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows around 40.

Friday: Seasonable showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Lows around 30′s.

New Years Eve & New Years Day: Seasonable and sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s to low 50′s.

Tuesday: Cooler and sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40′s.

