Gala raising scholarship funds for Charlottesville-area students

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Pixabay)
By Destini Harris
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Chapter of the Links, Incorporated is having a fundraising gala New Year’s Eve to raise money for a good cause.

The Diamonds & Peals Gala is the inaugural event for a scholarship fund to support high school students. The event gets underway at 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Albemarle County.

The chapter says the event is an opportunity for people to come together and make a significant impact on the education of students.

“Scholarships are for students in Charlottesville and central Virginia, and we award up to $3,000 a year,” Leah Puryear said.

Click here to buy tickets for this event.

