Free Christmas tree recycling now available

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With Christmas behind us, it’s time to start thinking about when and where to get rid of your real tree, if you have one.

You can drop your tree off, for free, at eight sites in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Trees will be accepted through Sunday, January 21 and can be dropped off seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. until dark.

Jasper Casey recycled his tree Tuesday, December 26.

“This tree dried out. It was starting to shed needles everywhere and we worry about the fire risk. Free time today, so I brought it down here,” Casey said.

The recycled trees will be turned into mulch, which will be available for free starting Monday, January 22 at Darden Towe Park and Claudius Crozet Park.

A list of tree drop off locations can be found here.

