Charlottesville BBQ restaurant expanding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Vision BBQ and Catering will be expanding going into the new year.

Vision BBQ says its idea has always been to offer a community-based place for all customers.

This expansion will allow everyone to sit and spend quality time together.

Vision BBQ will now occupy this additional space right next door.

“Friends, family, or customers can come and actually spend some time and enjoy themselves rather that the quick in and out layout that we have right now,” Co-Owner Gabriel Barghachie said.

Barghachie says they want to bring the inherent social aspect back to food service.

“That seems to get lose these days, whether it’s due to high prices or short staffing, that takes away some of the personal interaction between the business and the customers,” Barghachie said.

Vision BBQ also says with the restaurant’s growth, it hopes to continue to give to local charity-based organizations.

“In the past we’ve done some charitable donations with some local organizations, including the Charlottesville and Albemarle first responders and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. That was something that we’re very proud to be able to participate in,” Barghachie said.

Vision BBQ says it will send out announcements when the expansion is complete and they plan for that to be this winter.

