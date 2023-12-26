Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Bridging RVA serves over 3,000 meals on Christmas Day

The nonprofit hosted their first in-person dinner since COVID
For the first time since the pandemic, Bridging RVA hosted an in-person dinner
By Azriah Bryant
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For most of us, this is a time to be with our loved ones and to share joy with one another but some of us might not have that option.

That’s why Bridging RVA, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance common good in our community, provided that option on Christmas Day.

For the first time since the pandemic, Bridging RVA hosted an in-person dinner and also provided meals to be delivered as well, serving more than 3,000 people.

For more ways to get involved with Bridging RVA, head over to their website.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

K-9 Maxa
Amherst Co. K-9 reunites missing child with family on Christmas
Some parents are spending their Christmas day at University of Virginia at their child’s bedside.
Santa brings presents to patients at University of Virginia Children’s Hospital
Despite the holiday, first responders across Charlottesville suited up and headed into work.
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad celebrates Christmas
Much like COVID-19 symptoms, flu symptoms can have lingering effect on your body.
Long Flu can linger up to three months