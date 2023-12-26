Anti-Semitic behavior not tolerated in Albemarle and Charlottesville schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Schools across the nation have seen an increase in antisemitism. Both Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools say this behavior is not tolerated in their divisions.

ACPS says it offers no protection for actions designed to bring harm to others.

“It’s completely unacceptable to the education process, and to the relationships that need to exist in our schools and in our communities,” Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

This is defined and enforced through the division’s Anti-Racism Policy.

“It talks about the need for proactive actions in all of our schools,” Giaramita said.

ACPS says anti-Semitic and/or racist comments constitute as bullying and harassment.

“The consequences for those kinds of activities are very clear, including suspension from school,” Giaramita said.

CCS also has Anti-Racism Policies in place.

“That really protects our students in times like this,” CCS Spokesperson Beth Cheuk said.

CCS says if it becomes aware of hateful remarks made in school, then its priority is the student who the comments were made to.

“Of course, we would want to investigate that situation,” Cheuk said. “Primarily, we would want to address the needs of that student.”

CS says it is also equipping teachers with ways to discuss antisemitism and how it appears today as a way to get ahead of incidents occurring.

“That awareness really helps them to notice when there are perhaps inappropriate situations or misunderstandings of students who aren’t informed,” Cheuk said.

Both school divisions say they have not received an increase in reports of antisemitism in their schools.

