Amherst Co. K-9 reunites missing child with family on Christmas

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Amherst County Sheriff’s Office K-9 reunited a missing child with their family on Monday.

According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Shores and K-9 Maxa were dispatched to reports of a missing child in Madison Heights on Christmas morning.

Deputies say the child’s family were unable to locate the child after searching the nearby area.

K-9 Maxa was able to track the sent and lead deputies to the nearby woods where the child was found unharmed.

