22 people homeless after accidental cooking fire on Christmas Eve

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly two dozen people in Henrico are displaced after officials say an accidental cooking fire made four units unlivable.

Stephen Dubois, a resident who has lived at The Landmark At Gayton Apartment Homes for nearly 11 years, told 12 On Your Side that he had just gotten to work and his wife was on her way home when he got a Facetime call from his daughter, telling him that their home was full of smoke and they were trapped.

“She panicked and said, ‘Daddy, we can’t breathe. There’s smoke everywhere; it’s pitch black everywhere we can’t see,’” said Dubois.

After the call, he rushed home; his adrenaline and fatherly instincts kicked in to do whatever was needed to get his kids out alive.

Dubois says as soon as he got home, he rushed through the front door - only to have to evacuate himself because of the heaviness of the smoke. Then, he ran outside to look for another way in.

“I just climbed up the ladder, jumped straight in the window, called out for the kids, got them to the front room, and one by one let them out the window and lucky the neighbors were there to help them come down the ladder,” he said.

Dubois said he heard the fire started when one of the residents on the lower level was cooking, and the oven exploded.

The American Red Cross of Virginia responded within hours of the fire to help assist with first aid as well as learn the needs of the people who are now homeless. Dubois said the group has already paid for a hotel room for his family for a few nights.

“We know every situation is different, so it’s providing resources to replace clothing, food, medications, eyeglasses, helping them with resources to find a place to stay for a temporary basis, then over the days to come, connecting them with additional resources in the community,” said Jonathan McNamara, the communications director for the American Red Cross of Virginia.

Dubois and his family said they are grateful.

“Thank God for them, I appreciate that,” he said.

If you want to donate, you can donate to The American Red Cross. Stephen Dubois also gave 12 On Your Side to attach his Facebook page if anybody wants to contribute to his or the other families that this fire has impacted.

