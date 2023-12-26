Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire

A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.(WJZ via CNN Newsource)
By WJZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) - It was a Christmas morning tragedy in Maryland when a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire.

When firefighters found the family standing outside their home, the family said a young girl was still inside.

Neighbors said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It took 75 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

When they were able to get inside, they found the 10-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other family members reportedly lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old boy.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon speaks during a Q&A with members of Voterama, a...
As AI deepfakes go mainstream and social media guardrails fade, experts warn of impact on elections
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
FILE - Shoppers visit the Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Holiday...
Americans ramped up spending during the holidays despite some financial anxiety and higher costs
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record