Pop-Up Holiday Bar Crawl returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Pop-Up Holiday Bar Crawl is back.

At the Quirk Hotel, the Jingle Bell Bar at Bobboo Spirits is happening now through Sunday, December 31.

The Case Study Chalet and Lounge at the Forum Hotel is happening now through Monday, February 29.

The Matterhorn Ski-Bar at the Common House is going through Saturday, January 27.

More information about specific days can be found here.

