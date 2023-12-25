A Merry Christmas with Rain to Follow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a pleasant Christmas Day, the showers will arrive overnight. A storm system moving our way will bring rain Tuesday into Wednesday, but temperatures will remain mild. Be sure to keep an eye on your local forecast if you are traveling this week. Following a brief dry period on Thursday, temperatures drop to the upper 40′s with a few shower chances on Friday. Ending the week, expect cool days but a sunny step into the New Year. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with late rain. Lows in the low to mid 40′s.

Tuesday: Rainy. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Wednesday: Milder rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the low 40′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and drier. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the low 40′s.

Friday: Frew showers. Highs in the upper 40′s. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Cool and sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

New Years Eve & New Years Day: Cool and sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

