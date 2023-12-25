Advertise With Us
Holiday movie traditions

By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After opening presents, some families wanted to spend quality time together by going to the movies this Christmas.

Christmas Day is the perfect time because not a lot of people are out, children are out of school, and most parents have time off from work.

For many, this is a family tradition or there’s a particular movie they want to watch.

Shelly Murphy and Jeneane Carter are two of many who came out to Regal Stonefield in Albemarle County to watch the newly released The Color Purple.

Other new holiday releases include Ferrari featuring actor Adam Driver and directed by Michael Mann and The Boys in the Boat directed by George Clooney.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

