Charlottesville community members share Christmas experiences

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This time of year marks a special time for many people in and around Charlottesville.

Some families bring out their trees and gifts, some have their annual feast, and some put on their boots and go to work.

What all the people 29News spoke with have in common, it’s a time to celebrate and spread love.

“Time you get to spend with the people you love and the people you care about,” University of Virginia men’s basketball player Leon Bond said.

For UVA’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, training doesn’t stop over winter break, but that doesn’t get their holiday spirits down.

“Especially for basketball and the togetherness that we have and faith that we have as a team as well,” UVA women’s basketball player Sam Brunelle said.

Many say this time of year brings their families together, some near and some far.

“My son has been in the Army for the last seven years. Spending Christmases together as a family have been few and far between lately and he’s finally home for good now,” Assistant Chief of Police Daniel Meehan said.

“We will be with our daughter and sons and [our grandchildren] up in Michigan. What crazy person goes to Michigan in December for a vacation,” Mayor Llyod Snook said.

“I have a twin sister and we don’t get to see each other very often,” Commissioner of Revenue Todd Divers said.

It’s also a time for traditions.

“On Christmas Eve we cook breakfast instead of dinner,” Regine Wright with Charlottesville Police Department said.

It is also a time for giving back to the community.

“Give thanks for all the hard work of not only our officers do, but those in the community that have done work towards a common good,” CPD Chief Kochis said.

Not everyone has the holidays off.

Some who have to work say they’ve found ways to adjust.

“It’s not about one day. It’s about the season and being together and then I have a whole other family at the fire department,” Charlottesville Deputy Fire Chief Joe Phillips said.

The overall theme of everyone’s holiday plans is being thankful.

“Spreading kindness as much as I can,” Albemarle County Public Schools instructional coach Chiaka Hofmann said.

