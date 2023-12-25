Advertise With Us
Charlottesville area described by tourists

Charlottesville (FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau met Monday, December 18 to discuss tourism.

It gave a presentation on prospective and past visitor survey results.

400 people were surveyed.

According to the data, more than 80% of past visitors said they would return to the area.

The three words most used by past visitors to describe Charlottesville were beautiful, historic, and fun.

The board says it can use this data to further develop tourism in the area.

