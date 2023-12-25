Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad celebrates Christmas

Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad(WVIR)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite the holiday, first responders across Charlottesville suited up and headed into work.

That did not stop some workers from finding a way to celebrate.

In the front lobby of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, sits a Christmas Tree specially decorated for emergency responders.

Those working say one special thing this Christmas is the support from the community they have received.

“Something that had been different is a lot of people have been knocking on our doors with donations, some treats, some kind letters. That’s been really nice,” Kevin Duan with Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad said.

The rescue squad says to stay safe and take it slow.

